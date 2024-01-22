Medikal’s Indigo Concert Tickets Out

Medikal

The tickets for the highly-anticipated musical concert dubbed ‘Medikal Live In London’ slated for May 3, 2024 at the Indigo O2 Arena are finally out for sale.

According to the organisers of the event, the tickets are now available on Shoobs.com or AXS.com.

The Indigo, which has played host to some of the biggest musical artistes in history, makes the ideal setting for Medikal’s first-ever solo performance outside Ghana.

This historic occasion is sure to be a night filled with incredible performances and a memorable celebration of culture and music.

The much hyped event is expected to attract a large number of music fans in UK, friends of the artiste, as well as some of the UK-based celebrities.

Medikal seeks to create an unforgettable experience with the event as great acts like Sarkodie, Keche, and Shatta Wale join him with their performances.

The event marks a milestone in the artiste’s career, as he ventures beyond Ghana’s borders to showcase his talent on the international stage.

His recent album ‘Planning and Plotting’ has been making waves with collaborations with acclaimed artistes such as Mayorkun, Bisa Kdei, and Ofori Amponsah.

For Medikal, this concert represents more than just a performance; it is a testament to his unwavering dedication and the global appeal of his music. Hailing from the vibrant town of Sowutwom, he has risen to prominence with a distinctive style that seamlessly blends African rhythms with contemporary hip-hop.

Medikal’s journey from the streets of Sowutwom to the grand stage of O2 Indigo is a testament to the power of talent, perseverance, and the universal language of music.