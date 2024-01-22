Fanteakwa Residents Root For Barbara

Barbara Makara-Maccugen

Residents of the Fanteakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region, are appealing to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the electoral area to vote for Barbara Makara-Maccugen as the parliamentary candidate to lead the party in the upcoming general elections.

Barbara, popularly known as ‘Obaatanpa’, is the only female among five candidates contesting in the primary scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

According to the residents, they are eager to vote for Barbara in the December 2024 elections and to increase the votes of NPP, when the delegates give her the nod.

They said the fortunes of the NPP in the constituency had been dwindling over the years due to lack of significant development projects in deprived communities across the constituency, stressing that they believe Barbara, with a development-oriented disposition and motherly care, can reverse the trend.

The residents, who spoke to journalists at the weekend, noted that although Barbara is not yet a Member of Parliament, she has initiated many policies and development projects to improve the living standards of the constituents.

They include setting up an office to engage with the constituents as well as address the needs of the people.

Other policies are on health, agriculture, education, sports and talent development, and transportation.

Barbara Makara-Maccugen recently launched a GH¢100,000-welfare fund known as ‘Obaatanpa Fund’ to assist both polling station executives and electoral area coordinators in the constituency.

According to her, the fund will start with a seed capital of GH¢50,000, and an additional GH¢50,000 will be invested when she is elected as MP.

Furthermore, there will be an annual top-up of GH¢10,000 as long as she remains an MP, to support delegates in the constituency.

Barbara Makara-Maccugen, who is third on the ballot, is competing against the incumbent, Kwabena Amankwa Assiamah, Kwame Appiah Kodua, Rev. Dr. David Twum Antwi and Gabriel Kese-Yeboah.

BY Daniel Bampoe