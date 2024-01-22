Bawumia, Samira, Announce Package For Bodyguard’s Kids

One of the highlights of yesterday’s Islamic funeral for the late Fuseni Mumuni, bodyguard of the Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia, was the announcement that the education of the deceased’s kids till their completion of tertiary education would be borne by the Second Lady with support from the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

The announcement was made yesterday during the Islamic intercession for the soul of the deceased bodyguard Fuseni, which sad incident occurred recently on the Kumasi to Accra highway.

Yesterday’s solemn spiritual exercise for the soul of the bodyguard saw an assemblage of dignitaries such as besides the second couple, the former Chairman of the NPP, Education Minister Dr. Osei Adutwum, CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, Dr. Mustapha Hamid, Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda, Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, who is also the Coordinator of the Zongo and Inner Cities Secretariat under the Office of the President.

Others were the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Koduah, Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Commissioners of Police Seidu Lansah, the Singlana, Habiba Twumasi among others.

The list of attendees and sympathisers was long, many of whom took turns to console the twin brother of the deceased at the Kanda National Mosque where the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, led the spiritual assignment.

Sitting with the twin brother of the deceased, Alhassan Mumuni, were little Amina and Suleiman, kids of the late bodyguard.

In his homily, the Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Arimiyau Shuaib, spoke about how life is so ephemeral and the need for mankind to reflect on the importance of mortality so, as he put it, “we can live righteous lives.”

The second couple, who were the chief mourners, offered monies for prayers to be said for the soul of the departed Fuseni, who has been part of their household for many years.

By A.R. Gomda