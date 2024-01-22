Media Urged To Shun Partisan Journalism

The speakers at the launch

The media has been urged to shy away from framing every societal issue along partisan lines.

According to speakers at the launch of Zed Multimedia in Accra, the dominance of partisan politics in shaping public narratives often leads to a polarized and less constructive discourse.

They emphasized the need for media houses to rise above political affiliations and focus on providing balanced, informed, and unbiased information to the public.

The speakers highlighted what they referred to as the ‘poverty of knowledge’ in the public sphere, despite the multitude of voices and information sources available.

They expressed concerns about the quality of public discussions and urged media houses to play a more significant role in elevating the level of discourse by providing well-researched and insightful content.

Former Rector of GIMPA and educationist, Professor Stephen Adei, challenged the management of Zed Multimedia to be a voice of integrity in the media landscape.

Professor Adei emphasized the importance of guarding against misinformation and falsehood across all media platforms.

“Anyone who deliberately misinforms on Zed Multimedia must be fired because what goes out does not change. You cannot change false information,” he stated emphatically.

Dean of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School, Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi, expressed concerns about the prevailing dominance of politics over the state.

He highlighted the challenges of recognizing that the country is composed of both the state and political entities, emphasizing the need for a shift in focus to address critical national issues.

Prof. Abotsi urged the media house to navigate a path less taken, steering clear of the overtly political approach adopted by many and adopt time-tested values emphasizing the importance of showing leadership in public broadcasting.

Economist, Kwame Pianim, emphasized professionalism, balance, and dynamism, while maintaining that, “the media, the fourth estate of the realm, is critical for checks and balances and in any democracy, the absence of a vibrant dynamic media, committed to truth and integrity spells trouble.”

Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr. Pastor Mensah Otabil, challenged Zed Multimedia to dare to be different in a heavily stereotyped media environment, if it wants to succeed.

He said the new media organization would have to be extremely innovative and excellent to thrive in a media market that has already been defined, to become a media house of choice.

“You cannot rest one moment because the forces that drive your market are going to try to drive you to follow the general trend that everybody is manifesting,” he stated.

“It is possible in an environment where everybody is going one way and for you to go the opposite way and still thrive,” he emphasized.

Communications Officer at the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), Cynthia Prah, emphasized the crucial role of reliability in the country’s media industry.

She urged the management to stand tall with unwavering dedication to providing trustworthy and accurate information.

In an era where information is paramount, Madam Prah emphasized the need for media platforms to be reliable sources for those seeking timely and accurate information.

She encouraged Zed Multimedia to disseminate credible information by double-checking and triple-checking facts, which would help combat the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

A Daily Guide Report