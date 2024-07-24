Farmerline Highlights Agric Opportunities At Africa Confab

From right to left: Alhassan Iddrisu Danaa – Head, Commercial Banking, Stanbic Bank, Elton Dusi –

Maranatha Oil Services, Marvin Adom Armah – Farmerline and Michael Duku – Maranatha Oil Services

Marvin Adom Armah, Senior Account Manager at Farmerline Group, has highlighted Africa’s significant potential to harness agriculture for sustainable economic growth. Speaking at the ‘Africa Unlocked,’ the inaugural Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking Conference in South Africa, Mr. Armah emphasised the need to view challenges as opportunities and adopt a unique perspective to embrace these possibilities.

In his remarks, Mr. Armah detailed how Farmerline identified growth opportunities in agriculture and is assisting farmers in leveraging technology to enhance productivity.

“Africa is on the brink of unlocking its potential, particularly in agriculture. COVID-19 taught us the crucial lesson that technology in agriculture needs to be protected and made accessible to farmers. It is not enough to have technology; it must be accessible. At Farmerline, our core functionality is backed by technology,” he said.

Mr. Armah also discussed Farmerline’s interventions across Africa to help farmers transform and scale their operations. He singled out Mergdata, Farmerline’s cutting edge solution for farmers and other critical stakeholders.

He stated that “Farmerline has always aimed to create lasting profits for farmers globally and on the continent. This mission requires understanding the challenges farmers face, such as access to quality inputs, assets, and readily available information. And based on this insight, Farmerline has developed Mergdata, a proprietary web and mobile based application that enables traceability of farm produce throughout the entire value chain, from farm to consumer.”

“Over the past 11 years, working with smallholder farmers, we have learned the importance of clear communication. We began by providing information on smart agronomic practices, climate change, and resilience,” he added.

The ‘Africa Unlocked’ Business and Commercial Banking Conference, hosted by Standard Bank, took place from July 10-12, 2024, under the theme “Africa’s Competitive Advantage: Finding Growth Opportunities.” The conference addressed critical topics essential for the continent’s advancement and featured insights from esteemed experts and dignitaries from across Africa. Farmerline Group was among the clients sponsored by Stanbic Bank Ghana to participate in the event.