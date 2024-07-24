YAFO Institute Wins 2024 Think Tank Shark

Nathaniel Dwamena receiving the dummy cheque

THE PRESTIGIOUS Think Tank Shark Tank Competition at the 2024 Africa Liberty Forum in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, saw YAFO Institute emerge as the winner.

Organised by Atlas Network, USA, the competition provided three contestants with the opportunity to pitch their organisation’s mission and goals within a five-minute window and respond to questions from the panel of judges – the sharks – for another five minutes.

From a pool of Africa’s distinguished Think Tank CEOs, academics, policy experts, and thought leaders, three exceptional contestants were shortlisted as finalists to compete through innovative project pitches for one ultimate winner.

The three contestants for this year’s Africa Think Tank Shark Tank Competition were Henri Kouam of Cameroon Economic Policy Institute with his project “Allies for Women’s Property Rights”; Mugenzi Edgard of Resolution Connect in Burundi with his project “MVURA (Heal Me) CAMPAIGN: Empowering the healthcare ecosystem in Burundi”; and Nathaniel Dwamena of YAFO Institute in Ghana with his project “Decentralised Business Empowerment.”

Out of these three contestants, the YAFO Institute, represented by Nathaniel Dwamena, emerged as the 2024 Think Tank Shark Tank Competition winner.

“We are thankful to God and the panel of judges – the sharks – for believing in our innovative approaches to solving critical challenges through decentralisation. With this award, we will be empowering small business owners to utilise decentralised technology to avoid double taxation, reduce operational costs, and be profitable within our local economy in Ghana,” stated Nathaniel Dwamena, President of the YAFO Institute.

This win serves as a clarion call to reshape the business regulatory environment in Ghana to promote free market enterprise, freedom, and prosperity. The Think Tank Shark Tank Competition took place at the annual Africa Liberty Forum in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on July 11-12, 2024, hosted by Atlas Network, USA, while Liberty Sparks, Tanzania, served as the co-host.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke