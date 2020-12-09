Farouk Aliu Mahama Makes History In N/R With 16K Votes Gap

Farouk Aliu Mahama, son of late former Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, has won the Yendi parliamentary seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with unprecedented gap in the electoral history of the constituency.

Farouk Mahama won the seat with 40,624 votes. His main contender, Alhassan Abdul Fatawu Jofa of the opposition National Democratic Congress trailed very far behind garnering some 24,755 votes.

Farouk Aliu Mahama has rocketed the NPP parliamentary votes from 27,000 in 2016 to 40, 000 representing 32% increase from the previous elections.

The Presidential votes in Yendi has also significantly shot up by over 10,000 votes representing 35% increase from 2016.

Analytically, Farouk Aliu Mahama has taken a super lead in terms of aggregate votes and voter margin in all the 18 constituencies of the Northern Region.

President Nana Addo has also garnered more votes in Yendi than any other constituency in the Northern Region.

Farouk Aliu Mahama will be taking over the position from Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani who is also the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani has been the MP of Yendi since 2012.