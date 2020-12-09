Big Guns Fall

The December 7 parliamentary election which passed peacefully is bringing interesting permutations.

There were shocks and drama galore on Monday night as many big names from both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were said to have been defeated by those who were considered as underdogs by political pundits.

Even though the Electoral Commission (EC) was yet to declare all the results, the provisional results gathered indicated that around 20 seats belonging to the NPP were being snatched by the opposition NDC alongside pockets of independent candidates.

The NDC on the other are said to be losing around 15 seats to the ruling NPP.

There were rumours that the EC was going to declare the Presidential results at 5:00 pm yesterday but the commission released a statement saying it had been postponed and was to communicate the new timeline for their activities ‘shortly’.

The results have been varied but ‘DAILY GUIDE’ can confirm that few certified outcomes came in with interesting names.

NPP Communications Director Yaw Buaben Asamoa lost his seat in the Adentan Constituency to the NDC’s Mohammed Adamu Ramadan.

Minister of State at the Office of the Vice-President Boniface Abu-Bakar Saddique lost to NDC’s Francis Xavier Sosu in the Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Deputy Defence Minister Major (rtd) Derek Oduro lost the Nkoranza North seat to NDC’s Joseph Kwasi Mensah in the Bono East Region.

Nenyi George Andah, Deputy Minister for Communications, lost Awutu Senya West in the Central Region to NDC’s Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, sister of former MP and Minister Hannah Tetteh.

Experienced Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development lost the Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency in the North East Region to the NDC’s Alhaji Baba Issifu Seidu.

Deputy Minister of Works and Housing Barbara Asher Ayisi lost her Cape Coast North in the Central Region to NDC’s Dr. Kwamina Minta Nyarku.

NDC MP and Minority Spokesperson on Energy, Adam Mutawakilu, lost to the Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor of the NPP in Damongo in the newly-created Savannah Region.

Deputy Attorney General Joseph Dindiok Kpemka lost the Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region to Madam Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu, whose husband died in 2019 and she became the NDC candidate.

The NPP’s Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts also lost the Prestea Hunni Valley seat to the NDC’s Robert Wisdom Cudjoe.

Samuel Ato Cudjoe, Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, lost his seat at Ekumfi in the Central Region to the NDC’s Abeiku Crentsil.

Bono East Regional Minister Kofi Amoakohene’s seat was snatched by the NDC’s Sanja Nanja, who is staging a comeback in Atebubu Amanten even though the results have not been certified.

At Twifo Atti Morkwa, the NPP’s Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena lost to the NDC’s David T.D. Vondee; while in the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region, Abena Durowaa Mensah lost to James Gyakye Quayson.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture George Boahen Oduro lost his seat at New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region to the NDC’s Abdul Salam Adams.

In Wenchi in the Bono Region where Prime Minister Prof. K.A. Busia comes from, the Minister of Planning, Prof. Goerge Yaw Gyan Barffuor, lost to Seidu Haruna of the NDC, a result which has shocked many political pundits, judging from the fact that the Wenchi seat has always been a safe seat for the NPP.

In Jomoro in the Western Region, Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Culture Paul Essien lost to the NDC’s Dorcas Nda-Affo Toffey.

In the Lawra Constituency in the Upper West Region, Deputy Roads Minister Anthony A. Karbo lost to the NDC’s Bede Ziedeng.

The only seat (Krachi East) held by the NPP in the newly-created Oti Region was taken away from Michael Gyato, the Deputy Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation by the NDC.

Siaka Stephens, the Deputy Bono Regional Minister, lost in Jaman North, while his counterpart, Yaw Maama Afful of Jaman South, who is the Deputy Aviation Minister also lost his seat to the NDC.

Ali Maiga Hamidu of Dormaa West, Charles Konadu Yiadom of Nkoranza South, Deputy Minister for Communications Alexander Abban of Gomoah West, Joseph Tetteh who is the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister contesting in Upper Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Nartey of Ablekuma Central, Deputy Minister of Transport Titus Nii Kwatei Glover of Tema East as well as Deputy Upper East Regional Minister Adongo Frank Fuseini representing Zebilla, have all lost their seats per the provisional results available.

Gabriel Osei of Tain, Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Bernard Oko Boye of Ledzokuku and Minister of Fisheries Elizabeth Afoley Quaye of Krowor all lost per the provisional results.

Four NPP MPs who are retiring and did not seek re-election include Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei of Tafo Pankrono, Kwabena Appiah Pinkrah of Akrofuom, Dr. Ziblim Iddi of Gushegu and Shirley Ayorkor Botchway of Anyaa Sowutuom.