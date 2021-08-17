Farouk Starts Consultations

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama is said to have begun consultations with relevant bodies towards achieving government’s dream of exploiting the iron and steel deposits in the country.

Even before the inauguration of the board of directors of the Ghana Integrated Iron & Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), he is said to be working already on a natural resource estimate of the iron and ore deposits in the country, including the emerging ones.

The people of his constituency are especially excited that a person of the status of Alhaji Farouk has been appointed to chair such a critical board with the capacity to make a positive impact on the country’s economy.

The incoming Chairman who has already established critical links with some diplomatic missions is expected to use these to leverage the yet to be explored iron and steel deposits in the country.

He is expected to continue from where his predecessor, the late Prince Imoru Andani left.

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari Mahama II, is said to be excited about President Akufo-Addo’s announcement that the Yendi MP will chair the board of GIISDEC.

The iron ore deposits in Ghana can expedite the country’s industrialisation drive and add value and create more wealth for the country.

Experts have said that the ore in Sheini, Oppong Manso and the emerging ones are currently valueless unless they are extracted, processed and smelted to produce iron.

It is the iron, the experts say, which can be turned into steel “which can be machined to build products such as cars, bridges, railway tracks among other items.”

It is estimated that the Sheini deposits are about 1.7b tonnes, Oppong Manso 150m tonnes, Pudo 150m tones, Akpafu 1.2b tonnes and Akokrowa 3.2b tonnes.

Without the newly discovered deposits, Ghana has a total of 6.4b tonnes of iron ore deposits waiting to be harnessed for the country’s industrial project.

President Akufo-Addo will in the next few days announce the membership of the board.

By A.R. Gomda