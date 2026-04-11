Fatal Shooting Rocks Nyalewa Community

Tight security at the hospital

A fatal shooting incident has shaken Nyalewa, a community within the Asawase Constituency, leaving one person dead and two others in critical condition.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 6:00 a.m., sent panic through the area forcing residents to flee for safety.

According to information gathered from an eyewitness, the violence is believed to have stemmed from a dispute over a parcel of land between two unidentified individuals.

The situation reportedly escalated when a man, said to have acquired the land, was confronted by another who laid claim to the same property.

The confrontation quickly turned violent, resulting in gunshots that claimed one life and left two others with severe injuries.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service moved swiftly to the scene to restore order. The injured victims were rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The suspect has since been arrested and is assisting the police with investigations as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi