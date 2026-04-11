Wendy Shay Eyes Artiste Of The Year Win

Wendy Shay

Ghanaian female Afrobeat artiste, Wendy Shay, has urged music enthusiasts to rally support behind her to win the ultimate Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year award.

Wendy Shay made this known in a post on X, which reads, “I know everyone is aware this year’s TGMA Artiste of the Year is Me. Thanks to Ghana, SHAYGANG, media personalities and to all the Artistes showing me love and advocating for me to win. I will urge the fans of SM, Bhimnatives, Sark Nation, BYK, Blacko tribe, and every other fanbase to vote massively for me.”

Wendy Shay has been nominated for the Artiste of the Year at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, marking a major highlight in her career. Following a successful year with her album Ready and hit singles like “Too Late,” she is considered a top contender, competing with music heavyweights like Gospel Minister Diana Hamilton, Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Rap god Sarkodie and Medikal.

In addition to the main prize, she secured six other nominations, including Album of the Year and Most Popular Song.

Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has publicly endorsed Wendy Shay for the Artiste of the Year, urging better recognition for her achievements, including her successful “Ready” album and 50m+ streams. He emphasised her eligibility, citing the need to empower women and recognising her strong, overlooked work.

Despite both being nominated for the top award, Black Sherif, during an interview with Kafui Dey on The Late Nite Celebrity Show, argued that Wendy Shay deserves greater recognition and is a top contender. Blacko stated he is unhappy that Wendy Shay’s name is frequently absent from conversations surrounding the top award, arguing that based on her impact, she is “really eligible”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke