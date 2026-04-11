Global Ovations Listed Among Top 10 PR Agencies

Gideon Raji

Global Ovations Limited, a premier, full-service public relations (PR), marketing, and production agency based in Accra, has been listed among the top 10 PR agencies in Ghana.

Specialised in organising high-profile events like the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Accra, Women’s Choice Awards Africa among others, the agency has over the years focused on bridging arts, culture and commence.

Founded by Gideon Raji, Global Ovations has forged strategic partnerships with international entities like IFVW-Dubai, RVK-SA, and FCC Productions Rwanda, expanding its global reach and impact.

Noteworthy among their projects are the highly successful Onga Jollof Battle, Promasidor Family Day, and groundbreaking activations for brands such as L’Oréal West Africa, Heineken, Unilever, and others.

Today, as a top management executive, Gideon Raji continues to lead Global Ovations to new heights, partnering with the Australia High Commission for the 11th year on the Global Fashion Week – an event showcasing designers and models from around the world. His agency has also collaborated extensively with multinational FMCG brands, including Diageo, Unilever, Promasidor, L’Oréal West Africa, and Blowgroup.

Other agencies listed among the top 10 PR agencies include Global Media Alliance, Stratcomm Africa, Origin8 Limited, Image Bureau, Touchpoint Magna Carta, Mahogany Consult, Leonant Yert, EchoHouse and Insel Communications.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke