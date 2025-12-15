Fatawu Issahaku Nets Stunning Long-range Goal

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku left fans in awe after netting a stunning long-range goal from his own half in Leicester City’s 3-1 win over Ipswich on Saturday.

The Foxes faced promotion-chasing Ipswich at the King Power on Saturday afternoon and were expecting a tough game.

But they quickly raced into a 2-0 lead at half-time, with Bobby De Cordova-Reid getting them in front inside eight minutes.

And just before the interval, Fatawu grabbed a second in sensational style as he netted a possible Puskas award contender.

After a sloppy pass from Ipswich saw them lose possession, Fatawa nipped in and took control of the ball.

He then went past two players midway through his own half before spotting Ipswich keeper Christian Walton off his line.

Fatawu then pinged an audacious lob towards goal that looped over the head of Walton before bouncing into the roof of the net.

According to reports, it was measured as being 65.2 yards from the goal. Fans went wild for the strike as one claimed it was even better than Beckham’s iconic strike from the half way line against Wimbledon in 1996.

“Amazing, I feel so good about it- scoring that goal- I’ve been trying to get it and I was so happy it went in and I just feel happy. I hope [for] more goals and more wins so that we can get to where we want to be,” Issahaku told the media after the game.

“I’ve always had problems with my teammates trying it-to score that kind of goal-because when you try it and it doesn’t go well you feel like you’ve just lost the ball for no reason but I feel that it went in today so next time they will know what I’m trying to do,” he added.