U.S. Embassy Hosts Conference On Economic Impact Of World Cup

The United States Embassy in Accra on Friday, December 12, hosted a conference that brought together media practitioners and sports stakeholders to examine the broader economic and social impact of the FIFA World Cup.

Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ghana, Rolf Olson, in a key note address expressed strong enthusiasm about the United States’ role in hosting the global showpiece.

He noted that in nearly 25 years of service in the U.S. Foreign Service, this marked the first time he had been posted to a country in the build-up to a World Cup he would personally attend.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Will Stevens also highlighted the strong relationship between Ghana and the United States, noting that the bond between both countries is evident.

He expressed excitement about seeing Ghanaian fans in the U.S. supporting the Black Stars during the tournament.

Taking the stage, Benjamin Willie Graham drew on his extensive experience in sports broadcasting and administration to highlight the World Cup’s far-reaching impact beyond football.

Mr. Graham, a former Marketing Manager at the Ghana Football Association and founder of Spark Golden Media Consult, noted that Africa is set to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup as part of the tournament’s 100th anniversary.

He shared personal experiences from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and referenced FIFA’s Peace Prize initiative, which recognises individuals who use football to promote unity and peace, citing notable moments where football played a role in conflict resolution.

Mr. Graham emphasised the massive economic scale of the World Cup, noting that the United States expects about six million visitors in 2026.

He highlighted the success of the 1994 World Cup in the U.S., which recorded a total attendance of 3.6 million — a record that still stands.

He also outlined the financial benefits to participating nations, revealing that countries earn $9 million at the group stage, with increased prize money as teams progress, while host nations benefit indirectly through tourism, job creation, global visibility and infrastructure development.

According to FIFA projections shared at the conference, the governing body expects to generate approximately $8.9 billion in total revenue from the 2026 World Cup, underscoring the tournament’s power as both a sporting and economic force.

BY Wletsu Ransford