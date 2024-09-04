Father Demands Justice Over Son’s Fatal Stabbing

A devastating incident has shaken the O’Reilly Senior High School community, leaving a family in mourning.

The deceased Edward Borketey Sackey, a form three student, was fatally stabbed on September 2, 2024, in a tragic event that has raised questions about school safety and accountability.

The suspect as gathered was arrested after the incident and currently in Police custody.

In an emotional interview with 3News, Edward’s father recounted the harrowing events leading to his son’s death.

He had seen Edward off to school that morning, unaware of the horror that would unfold.

A call from his niece alerted him to a misunderstanding between Edward and another student, but he was assured that teachers were present to intervene.

However, when he arrived at the school, he was met with a scene of chaos and tragedy.

Edward had been stabbed three times in the chest and was lying on the school premises.

His father rushed him to the LEKMA hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The lack of response from school authorities and police has only added to the family’s grief.

“The school authority has not said anything from yesterday up till now. The police have not called, the school authority has not called, even the boy who killed my son, nor the family have even reached me,” the father lamented.

The presence of police officers blocking the school gates further fueled tensions, with many questioning their role in the incident.

BY Daniel Bampoe