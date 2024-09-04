Dangote Refinery Begins Production

In a historic milestone, the Dangote Refinery, a $20 billion project spearheaded by billionaire, Aliko Dangote, officially began petrol production on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

The refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, is set to revolutionize Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

Speaking on the pricing of petrol from his refinery, Dangote revealed that an arrangement has been designed and approved by the Federal Executive Council, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He emphasized that the finalization of modalities with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) will determine the timing of the product’s entry into the market.

Dangote expressed enthusiasm about the quality of the petrol, stating that it will match global standards, including those in the US.

He assured Nigerians that the high-quality fuel will prolong the lifespan of vehicle engines and eliminate engine issues.

The Dangote Refinery’s commencement of petrol production marks a significant achievement in Nigeria’s quest for self-sufficiency in petroleum production.

The project has been years in the making, with Dangote first announcing plans for the refinery in 2013.

The refinery’s production capacity is expected to meet Nigeria’s fuel demands and potentially make the country a net exporter of petroleum products.

This development comes as a relief to Nigerians who have faced fuel scarcity and price volatility in recent years.

