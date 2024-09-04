Nkoranza Chiefs Rain Curses On Mahama

A scandalous incident has unfolded in the Dromankese community in the Nkoranza North Constituency of the Bono East Region, where local chiefs have placed curses on former President John Dramani Mahama for snubbing them during his campaign tour.

The chiefs, led by the Nkoranza Omanhene, a direct uncle to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, had eagerly awaited a courtesy visit from Mahama, only to be left waiting for hours and eventually stood up.

The chiefs said they had been given a 1 pm appointment to meet Mahama, but were later informed to wait until 6 pm, as he was reportedly busy with other campaign events in the region.

However, as the hours ticked by, Mahama failed to show up, and none of his aides came to explain the situation to the chiefs.

The snubbing of the chiefs has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many blasting Mahama for deceiving the chiefs.

The Dromankese chiefs, who had gathered at the Omanhene’s palace to meet Mahama, felt disrespected and deceived.

“We waited the entire day, and Mahama never showed up,” said one of the chiefs. “None of his aides came to inform us why he didn’t show up. We feel disrespected and deceived.”

The chiefs, expecting Mahama to pay homage to them, felt humiliated and angry instead.

In a video trending on social media, the chiefs can be seen expressing their frustration and placing curses on Mahama and the NDC.

“We call on the gods and rivers to deal with John Mahama and the NDC,” said another chief.

“They have deceived us, and we will not forgive them. We warn the NDC not to step foot in our area to campaign. We will deal with any individual who publicly campaigns for the NDC in our area.”

The incident has sparked a heated debate, with many questioning Mahama’s respect for traditional authorities and his ability to work with time.

This is not the first time Mahama has been accused of snubbing chiefs; he previously did so in the Volta Region, for which he later apologized.

Additionally, he has shown a lack of time consciousness, failing to meet party members at durbar grounds on time.

BY Daniel Bampoe