Father Gets 15 Years For Defiling Daughter

A trader, who had sex at knife-point with his 12-year-old daughter, has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment in hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court.

The convict, King Arthur, was said to have sexually abused his own daughter on multiple occasions in the absence of her mother.

According to police report, he at one time threatened to kill the victim if she disclosed her ordeal to anybody.

He was dragged before the court charged with defilement of a child under the age of 16 years.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty at the end of the trial by the court presided over by Rita Abrokwa Doko.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbiri at the beginning of the trial told the court that, King Arthur, a resident of Spintex in Accra, committed the offence in January this year.

He also told the court that the victim’s mother, who is separated from the father, had brought the victim to live with the father and her stepmother – the convict’s new wife.

However, the father in the early month of January in the absence of the victim’s stepmother took advantage of the situation and forcibly had sex on two different occasions in a week with his own daughter.

The father was said to have, at another time, had sex again with his daughter and when she screamed, he covered her mouth and threatened to stab her with a knife.

The convict after ‘satisfying’ himself then threatened to kill the victim if she ever told anyone about the incident.

King Arthur on February 5, 2019, had sex with his daughter again but the little girl who could no longer contain the pains and trauma, told her mother.

King Arthur was subsequently arrested by the police and put before the court.

The presiding judge at the end of the trial found him guilty and handed him a 15-year jail term to serve as a deterrent to others who have sex or intend to do same with their daughters.

BY Juliana Tamatey