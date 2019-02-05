FDA Disposes Unwholesome Mackerals

THE FOOD and Drugs Authority (FDA) has disposed of 317 cartons of unregistered and unwholesome Litty Mackerels at the Nsumia Landfill Site near Nsawam.

According to the Authority, physical inspection of the Litty mackerels which were in tomato sauce showed that they were dented, bloated or leaking, and as a result were disposed of in collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly(AMA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

DGN understands the FDA with the assistance of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, embarked on an exercise to seize and prevent the said unwholesome products from being sold to the public.

Bloated, dented or leaking canned products, when consumed may lead to food poisoning and other food borne diseases, which can be fatal in some instances.

The products were prevented from entering the market to ensure the protection of the public.

Meanwhile, Police have reportedly arrested two persons in connection with the distribution of the unwholesome Litty Mackerel.

The two suspects are said to be helping the Police with investigations to unravel how the products were imported into the country.

The FDA has therefore advised the general public against patronizing dented, bloated, leaking and rusty canned products since consumers stand the risk of endangering their lives.

Additionally, the Authority has warned that products not labeled in English should not be patronized.

BY Melvin Tarlue