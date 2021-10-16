FDA Recalls Ceres 100% Apple Juice From Ghanaian Market

Delese Mimi Darko

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), in collaboration with Transmed Ghana Limited, have announced the recall of some batches of Ceres 100% Apple Juice from the Ghanaian market.

The Affected products are Ceres Apple 4x6x200ml Tetrapak with the Single Unit Barcode 6001240200018, Cere Apple Sparkling 275ml Glass with Single Unit Barcode 6001240222676 and Cere Apple 12x1L with the Single Unit Barcode 6001240100011.

The move follows information received by the FDA’s that the products on the market contained levels of mycotoxin-patulin, a food mould, above the regulatory threshold.

“This follows information received from the International Food Safety Network (INFOSAN) and the manufacturer of the product, Pioneer Foods Groceries (Pty) Limited, South Africa confirming that extensive laboratory tests and consultations with their local supplier of the apple juice concentrate, revealed that it contained levels of mycotoxin-patulin higher than the regulatory threshold,” a statement issued by the FDA and signed by the Head of Health Products and Technologies Division, Seth Seaneke, said.

Mr Seaneke explained that the FDA has been able to retrieved a significant number of the affected batches from the market and urged the public to join efforts with the authority to retrieve the remaining batches from the market.

“It is important to note that so far, most of the affected batches have been successfully retrieved and this includes all the 1-litre pack sizes. The FDA’s market surveillance team is therefore working earnestly with the importer to remove all the affected products in trade,” he added.

Meanwhile, the FDA also called on the public to return all affected products in their possession to the FDA offices across the country or the depots of Transmed Ghana Limited.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri