Nestle Ghana, Stakeholders Call For Regenerative Food Systems

MD of Nestle Ghana, Georgios Badaro

Stakeholders in the country’s food chain have called for more attention to be given to regenerative food systems which ensure environmental sustainability, better livelihoods and wellbeing of farming communities.

Sharing their thoughts at a forum organized by Nestlé Ghana Ltd. to mark 2021 World Food Day the stakeholders said a shift towards regenerative food systems will secure a better future for generation to come.

The World Food Day event under the theme, “Our actions are our future- better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life”, coincided with the second anniversary of the Live Strong with Iron Campaign by Nestlé Ghana Ltd.

Stakeholders in a panel discussion at the forum.

It also created the platform for stakeholders to share knowledge on Agri-food systems, Nutrition, Iron Deficiency, and Food fortification as well as food safety.

Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Ltd., Georgios Badaro, said, “To secure a better future for generations to come, we need to go beyond sustainability and transition to a regenerative food system – one that aims to protect and restore the environment, improve the livelihoods of farmers and enhance the well-being of farming communities.”

He reiterated that Nestlé will advance regenerative farming practices at the heart of the food system by working with the food system partners, including its network of farmers and suppliers.

“Nestlé cannot do it alone, we need to continue to work together with our various expertise for the good of Ghanaians,” he added.

Head of Food Industrial Services Support Department at the Food and Drugs Authority, (FDA) Kofi Essel, emphasized the importance of food safety in ensuring good health and wellbeing of Ghanaians.

He entreated the public to be food safety conscious, and highlighted that “if it is not safe, it is not food”.

Professor Matilda Steiner-Asiedu, Professor of Nutrition and Public Health Advocate speaking on healthy diets, noted that nutritious foods can be affordable. She encouraged the public to take healthy diets seriously to help prevent malnutrition as it is linked to wellbeing and productivity.

President of Women in Agriculture, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Paulina Addy, made a call to action and encouraged Ghanaians to venture into home gardening in their homes as this will help them have total control of the crops and their safety.

In 2019, Nestlé Ghana launched the Live Strong with Iron campaign, an Iron Deficiency Awareness campaign which has reached about 12 million Ghanaians with education through media and community engagement.

Through Nestlé Cocoa Plan and Nestlé Cereals Plan programs, over 20,000 farmers have benefited from capacity building and economic empowerment initiatives in Ghana.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri