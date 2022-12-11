Fella Makafui Shows Butts At Wizkid’s Concert

Socialite Fella Makafui was indeed a side attraction for music fans who attended Wizkid’s alleged flopped concert in Ghana on Saturday night.

She showed up at the concert in an outfit that exposed her butt to public viewing.

However, she appeared less concerned about widespread criticism of her outfit.

She wore a black see-through’ mesh stocking, that revealed her black pant that further exposed her booty and thighs.

On top of that, she wore a white crop top, a pair of sneakers, sunglasses, and a GUCCI sling bag.

But many Ghanaians have registered their displeasure with her outlook, considering that she is a married woman and a mother of one.

She has since been subjected to intense backlash after photos and videos of her outfit popped up on social media.