Wizkid Swerves Ghana Concert

Nigerian music giant, Wizkid failed to show up for his Wizkid Live concert in Accra, Ghana.

The event which was organised by Livehub Entertainment at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday night saw music fans leaving the event grounds in disappointment.

Earlier reports alleged that tickets were sold for 300gh regular, 600gh VIP and 3200gh for VVIP.

Some artistes like Kelvyn Boy, Gakyie, Darkovibes and Asaka Boys who were billed for the concert were on stage to perform.

However, when it got to the turn of the headline artiste, he was nowhere to be found despite having tweeted hours before the show that he would be performing. Wizkid is yet to give a reason for his action.

Meanwhile, in an early Sunday statement, the organisers of the concert apologized to the event’s patrons for the artiste’s inability to show up on stage.

According to the company, Wizkid breached his contractual obligation with the company by not showing up to perform.

“Wizkid breached his contractual obligation last night. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. We will issue FULL refunds to all who paid for tickets,” parts of the statement read.

Disappointed music fans have since taken to their social media platforms to register their displeasure with the musician and the organisers.

“2:30 am #WizkidLiveAccra DJ Maleek Berry has played for almost 2 hours and no artist coming on stage. No Wizkid, No R2bees, No KingPromise. All diplomates and fans waiting still. Hmmm, Freedom Jacob Cesar too taking fans,” “SamsonSankofi tweeted.

“Then I vex already o, wey this guy come to increase my blood pressure,” @cyrilbinfoh also tweeted.

“#WizkidLiveAccra You couldn’t fill the Accra Sports Stadium so you disrespect your loyal fans that came though regardless?? Waw …going down into the history books of Ghana as the worst concert ever,” @Quinkikie also added.

Some event patrons also alleged that Wizkid refused to perform because of a very low turnout at his event.

