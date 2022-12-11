Police Declare 16 NDC Hoodlums Wanted…GHC10K Bounty For Info

Ghana Police Service has placed a GHC10,000 reward for any member of the public who can provide credible information leading to the arrest of some 16 members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who orchestrated violence during the party’s National Youth and Women’s Congres held in Cape Coast in the Central Regon.

This follows violence acts they embarked on at the venue while proceedings were ongoing.

Two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property, according to a statement released by the police and sighted by DGN Online.

“The intervention of the Police brought the situation under control for the processes to continue to the end without any further incident.

“After an initial review of Police-specific video footages of the event, 16 suspects have so far been identified as some of the people involved in the violence and have been declared wanted.

“The photographs of the 16 wanted persons extracted from the Police specific-footages are published for the public to assist us in this regard.”

Meanwhile, the police said investigation is ongoing to further identify and arrest other perpetrators involved in the violence to face justice.

By Vincent Kubi