Fella Makafui’s Cryptic Tweets Sparks Marriage Feud Speculations

Actress Fella Makafui’s decision to delete all her photos on Instagram on Friday, November 11, 2022, has fueled speculations that there could be a problem at home with her husband Medikal.

This follows her earlier cryptic posts on Twitter.

“The only way you can oppress me now is if you take a picture with Jesus,” she tweeted on November 5 and added, “God abeg ooo,” a separate tweet.

On Wednesday, she also tweeted, “ I’m about to make the hardest decision ever.” Then she decided to delete her photos on Instagram.

A day after her post on her upcoming hardest decision, her husband Medikal in a Snapchat post offered married women to learn to respect their husbands.

“Wives should be respectful, submissive, appreciative and stress-free,” the rapper reportedly said.

This currently has started wild speculations that they may be having problems in their marriage and have decided to take to social media.

Medikal and Fella Makafui married on March 7, 2020, and they have a daughter called Island Frimpong. At the wedding ceremony, Fella collapsed while dancing with her husband in the full glare of family and friends but later said it turns out it was a prank.

What is not clear is if the current tweet and snap chat comments are yet another prank in the pipeline.