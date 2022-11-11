Life Is Not Fair-Chase Forever Breaks Silence With New Single

Singer, Chase Forever born Fianko Bossman is back with a new single he’s titled, Balance.

Produced by Grammy nominee Kofi Black, the song is officially released on Friday, November 11, 2022, on all major streaming platforms.

The beautiful piece breaks Chase’s silence on the music scene after a rather quiet year.

He is expected to warm his way back into the music trends for more releases with the new song.

It talks about the never-ending struggles of this life and how life is never balanced.

Chase laments about the hardship the world is facing, alluding to his issues.

“Life is never balanced….some people wanna try me again. I ask my father Lord why me again? They see me free they wanna tie me again. I’m knowing all the tricks,” he sang.

“Life is never fair. You want to be here but you are there.

You want to be up but you are down. A few circuses but so much clowns. I no get time for Otan we living by the metre,” he added.

Those who have listened to the song commended him for a great comeback because he delivered one of his best performances on the song.

Indeed, Chase needs no introduction when it comes to good music. He is one of the best recording artistes and songwriters, Ghana has ever produced.

He has written songs for numerous Ghanaian artistes such as Becca, D-Black, Efya, Mimi, Adina and a host of others.

He is known for his popular songs “Finally”, “Lonely”, “Tell me your name”, and “Fire” among countless other songs.