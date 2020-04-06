Female Doctors Support Vulnerable People In Kumasi

MEMBERS of the Ghana Medical Women’s Association (GMWA) have distributed food items to 150 vulnerable people stuck at home at Akwatialine in Kumasi due to the coronavirus lockdown in the metropolis.

The food items, which include bags of rice, cooking oil, tins of tomatoes, bags of sachet water, gari, spaghetti, mackerel, and assorted sanitary kits, are meant to help the beneficiaries cope with life due to the lockdown.

Some of the beneficiaries were pregnant women, head porters and persons with disabilities selected by the Asokore-Mampong Municipal Director of Social Welfare.

The Ashanti Regional Chairperson of GMWA, Dr. Ijeoma Anyitey-Korkor, who presented the items on behalf of the members, said most vulnerable people were hit by the food stockpiling prior to the lockdown.

Dr. Anyitey-Korkor disclosed that the gesture was among several other programmes the GMWA had undertaken, and mentioned free screening, counseling and guidance as some of the other programmes.

Leader of the head porters, Osman Zeblin expressed gratitude to the GMWA for its kind support and said it will help them in these trying moment.

Messages of support have been pouring in for the vulnerable in society following the lockdown in Greater Kumasi and Accra by government over the spread of coronavirus fear.

As a result residents are faced with some basic challenges, such as how to find food, because of restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the disease, thereby making even simple grocery shopping and eating out no longer a straightforward matter.

By Ernest Kofi Adu