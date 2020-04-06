Massive Disinfection In WR Markets

The Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) is carrying out a massive disinfection exercise across the various market centres and other areas in the region.

The exercise, which started Monday, was part of the measures taken to deal with the deadly novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

All economic activities were halted to allow for the exercise.

In all, 117 markets within the 14 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Western Region were disinfected.

About 1,680 sprayers were engaged during the disinfection.

The exercise was undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the various MMDAs in the region and Aslord Limited, a wholly–owned Ghanaian private fumigation and disinfection company.

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, explained that the disinfection exercise was to contain and prevent the spread of COVID I9.

He said a number of measures were being implemented by the WRCC in the combat against COVID -19.

He mentioned the reactivation of Joint Operation Center to co-ordinate, monitor and enforce the President’s directives on COVID-19 and reactivation of Regional Public Health and Emergency Rapid Response Team in all the 14 District Teams.

He pointed out that the Takoradi Hospital, Kwesimintsim, Hospital, Essikado Hospital, and Sycamore Hospital, all in the Region, have been designated as Isolation Centers to handle suspected cases of COVID 19.

“There have been 24 hours screening of all passengers to the region at Badukrom and other entry points by health officials with support from security operatives”.

“Thankfully, these measures have yielded results as Western Region has not recorded any positive case”, he said.

He implored the public, particularly, traders and transport operators to adhere to the social distancing guidelines and observe hygiene protocols.

He said business activities in the region would resume on Tuesday April 7, 2020.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi