Female Robber Kills Man at Gomoa Manso

A payloader operator has been shot dead by a female armed robber at a sand winning site at Gomoa Manso in the Central Region.

The deceased identified as Kwame Abeiku, 26, was among a group working on the site when the robbery gang led by a lady attacked them on Wednesday, June 7, 2021.

Police reports indicated that Abeiku was shot in the head whilst operating the machine and an unspecified amount of money was also taken from the victims.

The Deputy Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Evans Ettie, said the Agona Swedru Police received information of a robbery attack on sand winners at Gomoa Manso, near Agona Swedru around 8 pm on June 7.

He said the police found a male adult aged about 26, wearing grey jeans and a red shirt, dead, behind the steering wheel of the pay-loader and when the body was inspected, they saw a deep gunshot wound on the victim’s right chin.

Sergeant Ettie said investigations indicated that Abeiku at about 6 pm was driving the payloader to Gomoa Manso with other occupants on board after working at the sand wining site when he met his untimely death.

“The victims were attacked by three armed people with short barrel gun, the lady fired and killed the loader operator instantly and robbed other occupants of an unspecified amount of money and escaped through the bush.”

He mentioned the other victims as Emmanuel Asare, 55, and Charles Aidoo, 20, who sustained injuries were sent to the Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital for medical attention.

