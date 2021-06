President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended South Africa’s Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, over alleged contract scam.

Multiple local South African media reports monitored by DGN Online revealed that Zweli Mkhize has allegedly been linked to a telecom contract scam worth over $11 million.

Reports say Mr Mkhize’s son allegedly benefitted from the loot and share scheme as well.

South Africa is facing its third wave of the deadly coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue