German Ambassador pays farewell visit to Ursula Owusu

German’s Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff has paid a farewell visit to the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD), Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

The meeting was geared towards Ghana becoming a digital hub for global tech giants by establishing tech parks and hubs and a cyber city.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful underscored the good relationship between Ghana and Germany and reiterated her commitment to further strengthen such.

She was grateful for Germany’s input in the Cyber Security Act and the Cyber Security eco-system.

In attendance were the Chief Director of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Magdalene Apenteng; National Cyber Security Advisor, Dr. Albert Antwi Boasiako; staff from the Ministry and representatives from the German Embassy.