2 Grabbed Over Bunso Highway Robbery

The suspects

THE Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers for their alleged involvement in the deadly highway robbery which occurred Sunday dawn on Ettukrom to Bunso stretch of the Koforidua-Bunso Highway in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The suspects blocked the road at dawn and attacked tomato traders onboard KIA Rhino Truck with registration No. GC 328-11, which was loaded with tomatoes traveling from Akyem Begoro to Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects, Haruna Amadu and Joseph Nhyira both 25years, who conducted the operations at Bunso Site 2 on the Bunso-Osiem Highway, managed to rob the five female traders of their monies and bags at gunpoint.

One of them also shot one of the traders called Victoria in the head, killing her as a result.

The suspects fled into the bush after the operation but the Police upon learning of the incident pursued them in the bush and arrested them with the support of community members.

The Police managed to retrieve from the suspects; two unregistered single-barrel shotguns, one matchete, cash sum of GhC257, one itel screen touch mobile phone, three-neck bags containing two voter IDs cards belonging to two of the victims, assorted mobile sim cards belonging to victims, and a black student bag containing the shirts of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the suspects and the exhibits are currently in the custody of the police, pending processing for court.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem – Ettukrom