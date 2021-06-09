Uganda’s Okada Riders Demanding sex from female clients in exchange for payment – report

Motorcyclists in Uganda are reportedly demanding sex from the female clients in exchange for monetary payment.

A new study conducted by Makerere University College of Education and External Studies (CEES) revealed this.

According to the findings of the study first published by local Ugandan media outlets, about 12 per cent of over 280 commercial riders commonly known as bodaboda admitted to engaging in transactional sex with passengers who failed to pay their fares.

The report further revealed that in one year, the majority of motorcyclists had sex with over one partner.

Majority of the bodaboda riders did not use a condom at all, says the report.

The report says the motorbike riders are hampering the country’s HIV fight through the sex for ride practice.

By Melvin Tarlue