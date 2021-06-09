JOBBERMAN GHANA LAUNCHES ‘BEST MATCH 2.0’

Ghana’s leading online recruitment platform, Jobberman, has announced the launch of its new and improved ‘Best Match 2.0’ product which helps employers find the best match for their roles within ten working days.

The new and improved best match 2.0 product is an automated candidate-matching system that saves employers time and effort by screening, testing, and ranking high volumes of candidates received for an application; and matching them with the best fit faster.

The product allows employers to get a shortlist of ten qualified and tested candidates who match their job description the best in only ten working days.

With best match 2.0, employers also get additional benefits such as a complimentary assessment worth Ghc610 increased visibility and reach by matching the job roles to both qualified passive and active jobseekers; transparency by providing real-time information with a fully interactive view of all applicants; and an automated detailed summary report of the best match selection.

Commenting on the product, Jobberman Ghana’s Product Lead, Rita Djabatey explained that the revamped best match product would help businesses manage a high volume of unfiltered applicants to get the most qualified candidates within a space of just ten days.

“Over the next four weeks, Jobberman is looking to partner with new and existing employers, introducing them to the new way to match through best match”, she stated.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio