Fertilizer Plant For Jomoro

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has assured the chiefs and people of Jomoro that government would fulfill its promise of establishing a fertilizer plant in the area.

The proposed fertilizer plant is a 2016 manifesto pledge of the New Patriotic Party to tap into the country’s gas and petroleum resources, to produce fertilisers locally for the industry to improve agricultural yield and save foreign exchange.

The Minister indicated that government has rolled out plans to establish a petroleum hub in the Jomoro municipality.

The oil hub is to house major infrastructure for refining and processing, discharge, storage, distribution, transportation and trading of petroleum products.

The Regional Minister disclosed this at a mini durbar organized in his honour by the chiefs and people of Western Nzema

Traditional area as part of his two days working visit to the area.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Half Assini