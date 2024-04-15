Fetish Priest Caged Over False Information

A self- styled fetish priest has been remanded into Prison custody by the Kwadaso Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region for allegedly publishing false information about the VIP Jeoun Transport Company.

The accused, Emmanuel Frimpong, 24, also known as “Beyefuo,” reportedly published the information via Tiktok alleging that the drivers of the VIP were engaged in ritual expeditions.

At the court, his plea to a charge of publishing false information was not taken under the Electronic Communication Act, as the information he put out was misleading and tarnishing the image of the VIP Jeoun Transport Company.

The Presiding Judge, Stephen Kumi, remanded him for two weeks to reappear on April 26 and also charged the police to do a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Prosecutor, Assistant Super­intendent of Police (ASP) Emelia Owusu, briefing the court said the suspect had superimposed a VIP-branded coach on the TikTok to make the allegations.

He said the suspect alleged that before a driver was entrusted with a coach or bus by the owner, the driver should agree to be buried in a cas­ket to sell his soul to the owner.

The prosecution said the sus­pect explained that while the soul of the driver was wandering in the atmosphere, it meant loyalty to the owner of the vehicle.

The prosecution said the suspect further alleged that accidents involving the VIP buses were, as a result of the rituals.

At a press conference organized by the VIP Company, right after the court proceedings on Wednesday, the Managing Director (MD), Adakabre Frimpong Manso, thanked the Ghana Police Service for effecting the arrest of the suspect when the matter was reported, adding that the company, in recent times, had been suffering from cy­ber-bul­lying and would no more countenance and accept any unsubstantiated or exaggerated allegations.

Adakabre expressed concern about the abuse of their brand and urged the police to help them arrest those doing so.

-BY Daniel Bampoe