FGBMF Awards Set For April 20

Joe Tackie

The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMF) is gearing up for its prestigious award scheme, “The FGBMF Distinguished Footprints Award,” scheduled for April 20, 2024.

The awards programme is divided into three main categories which include staff (volunteers, and external partners), church and para-church organisations and members of the general public.

Among the diverse categories are accolades such as Staff of the Year, Best Chapter Award, Field Representation Award, Ladies of Fellowship (LOTF) Project Coordinator, Special Mention (Man/Woman of Valour Award), Meritorious Award for Past Service, Marketplace and Community Service, and Best Directorate Award.

Additionally, there are Special Awards, Church and Para-Church Community Awards, General Public Awards, and National Awards up for grabs.

During the launch event held in Accra, the Chairman of the Awards Committee, Joe Tackie, emphasised that the annual awards ceremony aims to recognise individuals and organisations, regardless of their religious affiliations, who exhibit high integrity, public-spiritedness, and contribute to promoting peace within the country.

Mr. Tackie explained, “The award initiative seeks to bridge existing gaps within the fellowship’s administration while expressing gratitude for the outstanding achievements of both internal and external entities associated with the fellowship.”

Furthermore, Tackie announced that the award ceremony will feature the induction of newly appointed ambassadors of the Ghanaian Fellowship.

These ambassadors, selected based on their unwavering dedication to the fellowship’s vision and mission, will receive a non-executive position that symbolises their profound commitment to the FGBMF.

“The ambassador position is a non-executive position that is given to distinguished members of the fellowship who have demonstrated a deep passion for the fellowship and have a thorough understanding of the Vision and Mission of FGBMF. Their inauguration therefore accords more meaning and better visibility to their status,” he said.

The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International represents a global network of Christian businessmen. In Ghana alone, the fellowship boasts over 140 chapters across all regions, with a membership exceeding 6,000 individuals.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke