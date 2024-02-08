Omanhene Leads Wenchi Cleanup

The Omanhene (in cap) leading the exercise

OMANHENE OF Wenchi Traditional Area, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III last weekend organised residents of Wenchi for a cleanup of the municipality.

The exercise, dubbed, ‘Clean Wenchi 24,’ according to the Omanhene, is going to be a routine exercise.

The Member of Parliament for area, Alhaji Haruna Seidu, Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive, Alexander Obour Damoah, Presiding Member of Wenchi Municipal Assembly, James Kwasi Oduro Asare, CEO of PMC Africa Limited and Radio West Africa, Alhaji Abdallah Ahmed Abdallah, also known as Alhaji PMC, Wenchi Municipal Police Commander, Nana Boakye Yiadom, among others participated in the cleanup exercise as they desilted gutters, swept streets and removed piles of refuse dumps.

Members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), as well as personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, various keep fit clubs and Zoomlion Ghana Limited also took part in the cleanup exercise.

According to the Wenchi Traditional Council, ‘Clean Wenchi 24’ is aimed at making Wenchi clean.

Addressing the participants after the exercise, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III commended the people for the massive turnout.

“It is going to improve the sanitation situation in the communities,” he assured.

“Let’s unite for a common purpose of keeping our environment clean by being each other’s keeper,” he added.

He revealed the Wenchi Traditional Council in conjunction with the Wenchi Municipal Security Council is going to enforce bye-laws on sanitation, and therefore urged the residents to report those who indiscriminately pollute the environment.

Member of Parliament for the area, Alhaji Haruna Seidu disclosed that his outfit is happy to be part of the exercise, and urged Wenchi citizens to always clean their frontage to avoid outbreak of diseases due to filth.

He pleaded with Zoomlion Ghana Limited to always provide dustbins at vantage points in the communities.

On his part, the Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alexander Obour Damoah, said the assembly would do everything in its power to ensure that the city is clean. He also praised the chief for the initiative.

By Daniel Dayee