Busta Rhymes To Visit Ghana

Busta Rhymes, an American rapper and songwriter, has revealed that he will take a vacation to Ghana later this year.

The Grammy-nominated performer disclosed in an interview with Berla Mundi during the pre-66th Grammy event in Los Angeles that he had been invited by comedian Dave Chappelle in 2023 but was unable to visit the country because of other obligations.

He did, however, indicate that he would be open to spending the holidays in Ghana this year.

“I actually had plans to come to Ghana last year during the Christmas. David Chappelle was trying to bring me but I had other commitments. I am not going to promise but that is the goal, to be in Ghana this year,” he told Berla Mundi.

The rapper also delved into his recent collaboration with Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy on the track ‘Roboshotta’, featured on his eleventh studio album, ‘Blockbusta’.

The album was released on November 24, 2023, through his Conglomerate Entertainment label with distribution by Epic Records.

Busta Rhymes expressed excitement for the collaboration with Burna Boy and hinted his desire for more collaboration with other African artistes.

“It was amazing, beautiful. The energy is good. The Burna Boy moment happened at the right time and right place,” he said.