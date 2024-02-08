Becca Returns From Music Break

Becca

Female Afro-pop artiste Rebecca Acheampong, also known as Becca, who has been away from the Ghanaian music scene for some time now, has announced her return to the music scene.

Becca, who is credited with a number of hit lovesongs,is scheduled to perform at this year’s edition of the annual “Vitamilk Love Night” on February 14 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Nearly six years have passed since Becca took the stage to perform at a function.

In August 2018, she married Nigerian businessman and talent manager Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel, stepping away from the spotlight.

The powerful female vocalist and Kwabena Kwabena will headline the event being organised to entertain music lovers during the Valentine’s Day celebration.

Becca and Kwabena Kwabena, who are all noted for churning out splendid love songs, are expected to treat patrons to an unforgettable night of good music.

Known for her smooth stage craft, ability to pull and control crowd, Becca will be performing some of her popular songs like ‘Forever’, ‘Africa Woman’,‘Push’, and ‘Hwɛ’among others.

She will rock the stage with well-known performers including R2Bees, Efya, Camidoh, Lasmid, Sefa, Pat Thomas, BisaKdei, and Okyeame Kwame, among others.

There will also be other surprise performers on the night to complete the excitement.

Becca’s creative skills, stagecraft, dancing skills and her style of performance would surely be acknowledged by music fans who will witness the show.

In 2007, Becca and Kwabena Kwabena worked together on ‘You Lied To Me’, one of the all-time great highlife tunes.

The song was featured on her maiden album titled‘Sugar’, which also featured Hugh Masekela, the late South African music great.

Her debut studio album, Sugar, which was released in 2007 earned her five nominations at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards.

The album’s lead single, ‘You Lied to Me’, won Record of the Year at the awards ceremony.

Her second album, ‘Time 4 Me’ released on May 16, 2013 featured guest appearances from 2face Idibia, M.I, King Ayisoba, Trigmatic and Akwaboah.

By George Clifford Owusu