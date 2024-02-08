Lyrical Joe Commends Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe says his fellow music act, Kuami Eugene, is a great music asset and should be immensely supported.

Recently, Lyrical Joe and Kuami Eugene collaborated on the ground-breaking hit song ‘Enter’, which is currently trending on social media.

The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Best Rapper said in an interview with GNA Entertainment that Kuami Eugene’s musical abilities were admirable, stressing that Ghanaians should give him the necessary support.

“He is a great asset for Ghana, and we have to hold on to him very tightly. For our music to be globally competitive, we need guys like him to be at the forefront because his qualities as a top music star are undisputed. There are several musicians like him in the industry that have good potential, and we need to support them,” he said.

Lyrical Joe said that if musicians banded together, Ghanaian music could soar to new heights and become more competitive. “If we banded together, it would not only benefit our music but also our nation and provide us a voice to advocate for or against certain social issues. Thus, we can move mountains together,” the rapper said.

“This year is all about churning out more bangers, and my fans should expect some good music from my camp,” Lyrical Joe disclosed, when asked about his intentions for 2024.

The much awaited ‘Enter’ music video was unveiled on February 2, 2024.

