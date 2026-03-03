Fidelity Bank Deepens Inclusion Commitment

Comfort Armoo presenting a dummy cheque to New Horizon Special School management

Fidelity Bank Ghana has reinforced its reputation as one of the country’s most consistent corporate social investors, renewing a decade-long partnership with New Horizon Special School and extending targeted support to vulnerable communities nationwide.

At the centre of the bank’s February outreach was a GH¢20,000 donation to New Horizon Special School to support educational materials, therapies and operational needs.

The gesture, which has become an annual tradition, also saw bank officials spend time interacting with students and staff, a show of solidarity the school management said is just as valuable as the financial support.

The visit marks more than ten years of sustained partnership between Fidelity Bank and the special needs institution, underscoring what the bank describes as a long-term, relationship-driven approach to corporate social responsibility rather than one-off charitable events.

Director of Customer Experience at Fidelity Bank Ghana, Comfort Armoo, said the institution’s philosophy of inclusion extends beyond banking services into community life.

“Our relationship with New Horizon is not event-driven. It is built on consistency and shared purpose. Inclusive banking must be matched by inclusive caring,” she said.

Management of New Horizon Special School described the bank’s steady presence as transformative, noting that predictable support allows the school to plan effectively for learning interventions and student welfare.

“Consistency is the greatest gift an institution like ours can receive,” school authorities said, adding that the funding directly improves access to better educational tools and therapies while the personal interactions affirm the dignity of students living with special needs.

Beyond the school, Fidelity expanded its compassion-driven outreach to the Gbantana Community in Ada, where it donated wheelchairs to four young persons living with physical disabilities.

The absence of mobility aids had severely limited their ability to attend school and participate fully in community life.

The outreach extended further to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, where chocolates were distributed to patients and health workers in recognition of National Chocolate Day.

The symbolic gesture offered moments of warmth to patients within a therapeutic setting while acknowledging the demanding work of frontline mental health professionals.

In keeping with the celebration of Ghana’s cocoa heritage, chocolates were also shared across Fidelity branches nationwide, strengthening customer engagement while affirming the bank’s Ghanaian identity.

A Business Desk Report