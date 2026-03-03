HOTWAV Launches Two Smartphones In Ghana

Shatta Wale (right) with officials unveiling the new branded smartphones

HOTWAV has officially introduced two new smartphones, the A17 Pro Max and the Cyber System Pro SM, as part of efforts to expand its share in Ghana’s rapidly growing mobile phone market.

Speaking at the launch, Hamida Apusiga Ayuba, Project Manager for HOTWAV, described the event as a strategic move into the country’s fast-growing smartphone space, reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering affordable, quality and durable devices to consumers in 2026 and beyond.

According to her, the HOTWAV A17 Pro Max enters the mid-range segment with strong specifications at a competitive price.

The device features 12GB RAM and 128GB storage, an octa-core processor, an 18MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, a 5,116mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock capability. It is available in orange, silver and blue-black.

Ms Ayuba said the model is designed for students, professionals and everyday users seeking performance, elegance and affordability.

She also introduced the Cyber System Pro SM series as a rugged smartphone built for demanding environments.

It comes with full waterproof capability, a drop-resistant screen, an 8GB + 12GB RAM configuration and 512GB internal storage, which is an upgrade from the 256GB Cyber 15 model.

“The device also features a 186MP rear camera, a 32MP front camera, AI-powered functions and an advanced anti-theft security system that captures images of unauthorised users and sends alerts via email.

All HOTWAV products come with a 12-month warranty,” she added.

Ms. Ayuba emphasised that the Cyber System Pro SM is particularly suited for engineers, construction workers, field technicians and other professionals working in high-risk or outdoor environments.

She further noted that HOTWAV’s broader product range includes rugged smartphones at various price points starting from approximately GH¢1,000, ensuring accessibility across different income levels.

The company’s strategy, she said, focuses on combining innovation, durability and affordability as it strengthens its presence in Ghana’s expanding mobile phone industry.

Ghanaian dancehall artiste and HOTWAV brand ambassador, Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, said the unveiling of the Hotwav SM Series Cyber 16 Pro and the Hotwav A17 Pro Max smartphones is not only about profit but about building a legacy and contributing to Ghana’s growing tech ecosystem.

He called on Ghanaians to support the initiative to help create opportunities and build a better future.

For his part, Kwame Agyekum, Sales Manager of HOTWAV, said the company is leveraging its competitive advantages to maximise market share and accelerate sales growth across the country.

By Janet Odei Amponsah