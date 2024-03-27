Fidelity Bank Empowers Youth At African Games

Thomas Ishmael Adjei

Fidelity Bank Ghana, a leading advocate for financial inclusion, took a centre stage role in empowering young minds at the just ended 13th African Games.

The bank sponsored the Youth Pavilion and as part of this initiative, Fidelity Bank’s Ag. Director of Retail Segments, Thomas Ishmael Adjei, delivered a powerful keynote address focused on equipping young people with the knowledge and tools needed to achieve financial independence.

Adjei’s keynote address underscored Fidelity Bank’s commitment to joint prosperity, emphasising the bank’s dedication to making its customers thrive through strategic financial planning and prudent decision-making. With a focus on securing the future and achieving personal aspirations, Adjei provided a comprehensive presentation, titled “Masterclass in Smart Savings and Investments,” which provided attendees with actionable strategies to manage their finances effectively.

Adjei emphasised the importance of building a safety net through consistent savings. He highlighted the importance of setting specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound goals (SMART goals) in financial planning.

“Uncertainties are inevitable, but with strategic financial planning, individuals can build a safety net to safeguard their future,” remarked Adjei. “Through prudent savings and smart investments, individuals can achieve their financial goals and attain the financial independence they desire,” he added.

The workshop explored practical saving techniques like “paying yourself first”, which means allocating a portion of income/allowances if possible, towards savings before other expenses and utilising windfalls effectively.

Additionally, Mr. Adjei stressed the significance of tracking progress and leveraging digital platforms and mobile applications to monitor savings and investments effectively. “Monitoring savings progress provides a sense of accomplishment and motivates continued commitment to financial goals,” he said.

The workshop delved into basic investment concepts, highlighting the role of investments in growing wealth and outpacing inflation. Adjei presented a range of investment options available in Ghana, including stocks, mutual funds, pension funds, fixed deposits, and government securities (T-bills).

Adjei concluded by emphasising the importance of understanding risk profiles and seeking professional financial advice before making investment decisions. He encouraged the audience to conduct thorough research and consider their individual circumstances when choosing an investment strategy.

