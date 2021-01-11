Fidelity Bank Honours Best Performing Agents

Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst

Fidelity Bank Ghana rewarded its best performing agents at a ceremony in Accra themed “The relevance of Agency Banking in a Pandemic (COVID-19)”. The bank also announced the introduction of an insurance scheme for all of its over 4000 agents across the country to protect their businesses against burglary and theft.

Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, the Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana, explained that the introduction of the insurance scheme for its agents attested to the bank’s commitment to the welfare and success of its stakeholders.

She furthered said that “We appreciate the efforts and contributions of all our agents towards the provision of convenient financial services and the promotion of financial inclusion in Ghana. Within the past six years, our Agency Banking Model has stimulated economic growth by creating employment and providing easy access to financial services to many Ghanaians.” She added that Fidelity Bank would continue to find innovative ways to provide Ghanaians with convenient methods of banking through digital financial inclusion strategies.

The highlight of the evening was when the top prize of Overall Best Agent for 2020 was announced and went to S-Duah Enterprise from the Ashanti territory. For their excellent performance; it was rewarded with a cash prize and certificate.

The other top awardees from each of the five territories – Western, Northern, Eastern, Accra, and Ashanti – included Tigger Phones, Kcehcs Rehoboth Enterprise and Mupaason Enterprise from the Western territory; Mubak Enterprise, Blessed Dabern Enterprise and Peoples Phones and Trading from the Northern territory; Antwi F. Ventures, Nyame Nanim Enterprise and ANB George Ventures from the Eastern territory; St. Johnson Commerce Point, Wofa Toda Ventures and Adipa Royal Enterprise from the Accra territory; and Kofhay Mobile Money Ventures, Global Excellence Distribution Services and Paul i537 Ventures from the Ashanti territory.

Head of Agency Banking, Fidelity Bank Ghana, Dr. David Okyere, revealed that the bank would continue to improve its Agency Banking Model with an expansion drive to include more agents, new digital improvements and other value-added services. He also assured the agents that the bank would continue to provide them with access to capacity building programmes to help them keep abreast of the ever-evolving changes in the financial services industry.

He added that Fidelity would not relent on its commitment to help bridge the gap between the banked and unbanked population in Ghana.