Rita Marley’s Daughter Debunks Death Rumours

Rita Marley

Reports that Rita Marley, wife of late reggae legend Bob Marley, has passed was a hoax.

The 74-year-old woman, who is also a musician, is very much alive contrary to the death report which was widely circulated on social media platforms on Friday.

Her daughter Cedella Marley debunked the rumours in a video she shared on Twitter on Saturday.

The video captured Cedella and her mother saying good morning to her lovely fans.

“Jamming with @nanaritamarley on this beautiful day, tune into @bobmarley’s Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM for good music and better vibes siriusxm.us/TuffGongRadioS…” she tweeted in addition to the video.

Real name Alpharita Constantia Anderson, she is known around the world as Rita Marley. She was married to Bob on February 11, 1966, and she became a singer for the group’s backing vocals.

They have six children together including Cedella, Ziggy, Stephen, Sharon, Stephanie and Serita Stewart Marley.

Rita loves Africa and also lives in Ghana some times.

On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, Rita was part of some 126 persons from the African diaspora who lived in Ghana for many years that President Akufo-Addo conferred Ghanaian citizenship on.

By Francis Addo