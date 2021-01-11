Obour Cuts Off Dreadlocks For Politics?

Obour

Musician turned politician, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, decision to cut off his dreadlocks has attracted different reactions.

The former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has kept dreadlock for most part of his musical career.

But last Thursday, he surprisingly shared a photo of himself without the locs. It followed an earlier announcement that he was going for a new look in his 40th year.

“Stepping out in 2021…my 40th year with my new look,” he wrote on Instagram when he shared a photo of his new look.

But since Thursday, the new look has been greeted with mixed reactions from the public. There were different conversations on various platforms.

While some persons argue he is just being himself and just wanted to change his style, others believe it’s a signal to effect that Obour wants to say bye-bye to showbiz career and give full attention to his new found love; politics.

Already, prior to the 2020 general elections, Obour openly declared support for the New Patriotic Party. In June 2020, he contested and lost the party’s primaries to elect a parliamentary candidate for the party in the Asante Akyem South Constituency. He lost that election to the incumbent MP for the constituency, Kwaku Asante Boateng. However, he remained supportive of the party and joined the campaign team to bring victory.

But it is too early yet to conclude that he is giving up on showbiz career, hence cutting off his locs.

By Francis Addo