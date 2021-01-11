Goldstar Air Honours Otumfuo

Eric Bannerman (second right) with his team at Manhyia

Wholly owned Ghanaian carrier, Goldstar Air Executive Chairman/CEO Mr. Eric Bannerman together with his team, have paid a courtesy call on the occupant of the Golden Stool, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and bestowed an honour on him at a ceremony at the Manhyia Palace conference room.

The Ghanaian airline presented a Citation of Honour to the King of Asanteman, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in commemorating the 20th anniversary on his enthronement as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool.

Mr. Eric Bannerman, presenting the plaque, read the commemorative inscription or words which recognise the bold, proactive and decisive, and remarkable leadership skills of the Asantehene for putting the Asanteman Kingdom on the world map.

The Executive Chairman said the honour represents the company’s love to him for ensconcing himself as one of the most revered monarchs in the world, and further declared that the decision to honour the Asantehene stems from his overwhelmingly successful headship, direction and great achievements in accelerating Asanteman’s steps forward at an unprecedented pace.

Mr. Bannerman, touting the rock-solid achievements of the occupant of the Golden Stool, reckoned that when you talk about Asanteman today, His Majesty’s eyes light up and he swells with pride of the progress Asanteman is making.

It is on the basis of these achievements that Goldstar Air came to bestow on him this honour by naming one of our aircrafts after him.

By Kofi Aduonum