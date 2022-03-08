Fidelity Bank Supports New Horizon School

Sylvia Francois receives cheque from Comfort Armoo

FIDELITY BANK Ghana donated boxes of made-in-Ghana chocolates and an amount of GHS10,000 to students and staff of New Horizon Special School in Cantonments, Accra.

The donation was made in fulfilment of one of the core values of the bank, which is serving the community.

The New Horizon Special School provides education for children between the ages of 6 and 18 years old, and vocational training and employment for adults who have an intellectual disability.

Presenting the items to the school, Comfort Armoo, Head of Customer Experience at Fidelity Bank, noted that the gesture was to express the bank’sappreciation for the great support that the school is providing to the community at large.

“On National Chocolate Day, it is very important that love is extended to the community. We, at Fidelity Bank, feel that it is a privilege to celebrate this special day with the students and staff of this institution.”

Sylvia Francois, a board member of the New Horizon Special School, who received the donation on behalf of the school, expressed gratitude to Fidelity Bank for the kind gesture.

She said Fidelity’s support of the New Horizon Special School is a further testament that the bank is truly committed to the general well-being of Ghanaians. In a little over a decade, Fidelity Bank Ghana has grown from a discount house to a Tier One Bank and is now the largest privately-owned Ghanaian Bank. The bank currently serves its customers in 75 branches across Ghana and is a leader in the digital banking revolution.