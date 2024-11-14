Fidelity Bank, UNFPA Partner To End Obstetric Fistula

Officials of Fidelity Bank and UNFPA with the cheque

Fidelity Bank has partnered with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to support the Partnership to End Fistula in Ghana (PEFIG).

The bank has made an initial contribution of GH¢50,000 towards the seven-year partnership, which aims to prevent, treat, and reintegrate women affected by obstetric fistula.

The partnership will support the coordination of resources for fistula repair, secure logistics and supplies for treatment, mobilise further resources, and engage in advocacy to raise awareness on this issue.

Obstetric fistula is a devastating injury that often results from prolonged and obstructed labor.

Despite being preventable and treatable, many women continue to suffer from this condition due to limited access to quality maternal healthcare.

Fidelity Bank’s involvement also extends to supporting the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula (IDEOF) and promoting related policy support and advocacy.

Kwabena Boateng, Deputy Managing Director, Wholesale Banking, Fidelity Bank, said, “Our commitment to this partnership with UNFPA to end obstetric fistula in Ghana reflects our deep-rooted belief in supporting maternal and child health.

This partnership addresses both the medical needs of women affected by obstetric fistula and the essential reintegration and empowerment aspects, helping them regain dignity and economic independence. Our initial contribution of GH¢50,000 is only the beginning, as we are dedicated to supporting this cause in the long term.”

Madam Boateng further underscored Fidelity Bank’s history of prioritising maternal and child health, noting, “We’ve supported similar initiatives, such as the ongoing renovation of the Mother and Child Unit in Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi.

We are fully invested in supporting this cause long-term, knowing that there is no immediate end to this work. By focusing on prevention, we aim to reduce the need for treatment over time, creating a sustainable impact for the future.”

UNFPA Country Representative for Ghana, Dr. Wilfred Ochan, expressed gratitude for Fidelity Bank’s support.

“On behalf of the Ghana Health Service and the National Fistula Task Force, I extend our heartfelt appreciation to Fidelity Bank for their generous support in our ongoing efforts to end obstetric fistula in Ghana. This cheque signifies not only a financial commitment but a partnership that speaks volumes about your dedication to women’s health and well-being. Fidelity Bank has been very supportive since the formation of the partnership and has shown tremendous commitment to the cause.”

Dr. Ochan highlighted the impact of this partnership, noting UNFPA’s contribution of over USD70,000 for mobilising, repairing, and reintegrating fistula survivors this year alone.

“Additionally, UNFPA is collaborating with MOH/GHS and ECOWAS to renovate the Tamale Fistula Centre. Fidelity Bank’s support is a vital piece of this collective effort, and we are grateful for your role in bringing hope to countless women affected by fistula. Your commitment reinforces the belief that when we come together, we can create lasting change.”

